Prosecutor General's Office: Russian forces shell Kherson, killing 1, injuring 1

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson on Aug. 27, killing a woman and injuring a man.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the shelling began at around 3 p.m. local time.

The woman was on the street when she was killed. The man who was hospitalized for his injuries is in serious condition, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

An unspecified number of buildings and civilian infrastructure were also damaged in the attack.

Kherson Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian forces.

Earlier on Aug. 27, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian forces also shelled the village of Virivka around 1 p.m. local time, killing a 35-year-old woman. A person of undisclosed age was taken to the hospital for their injuries.