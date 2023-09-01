10 injured, 2 killed in Russian attacks over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against eight oblasts over the past day, killing two and injuring seven, local officials reported early on Sep. 1.

Russia launched two Kalibr missiles at Ukraine last night, one of which hit residential buildings in Vinnytsia Oblast, injuring three people according to Governor Serhii Borzov.

The other missile was shot down, the Air Force said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Myrne, near Sloviansk, and injured one other, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russian forces continue to focus their attacks on the areas of the region that border Russia and Russian-occupied territory.

Russian forces used anti-aircraft missiles to strike central Kupiansk, injuring a 61-year-old man. A man was also injured when the village of Kopanka was shelled.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported 61 attacks over the past day in Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring another. The city of Kherson was shelled 14 times.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that a tractor was blown up by a mine in Nova Kamianka on Aug. 31, injuring the 62-year-old driver. According to the military administration, 87% of the fields of the Kherson Oblast are still littered with Russian explosives.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes injured a 52-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man in Huliaipole, while a 59-year-old man was hit by artillery in Orikhiv, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

Malashko added that Russian attacks hit 21 settlements across the region over the past day.

Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack but reported no casualties.