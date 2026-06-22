Russian attack damages production facility of Ukraine's FPV giant

A Russian attack damaged a production facility of General Cherry, one of Ukraine's largest drone manufacturers, the company's founder Yaroslav Gryshyn said on June 22.

"This is war. We were prepared for such events," Gryshyn wrote on Facebook. "The enemy will not succeed in stopping us."

Gryshyn did not specify when the attack occurred, where the damaged facility was located, or the extent of the damage. Gryshyn said all employees were unharmed and that the company is currently assessing the strike's impact.

Founded in September 2023, General Cherry has become one of the fastest-growing Ukrainian defense companies since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The company produces the Bullet interceptor drone, as well as a large number of FPV models.

General Cherry also took part in the "Gauntlet" competition to supply drones to the Pentagon under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Drone Dominance Program in 2026.

The news comes as Ukraine continues to expand its domestic drone industry, one of the fastest-growing segments of its defense sector.

Earlier in May, General Cherry unveiled its new mid-range strike drone, Khmarynka, which the company described as a response to Russia's Molniya drone. According to the manufacturer, the system can carry a significantly larger payload and operate at greater ranges than standard FPV drones.

In March, General Cherry signed an agreement with U.S. defense manufacturer Wilcox Industries to produce drones in New Hampshire, as a part of a broader effort by Ukrainian defense companies to expand production capacity and establish manufacturing partnerships abroad.