Russian attack against Kharkiv district kills civilian

A Russian attack against the Kharkiv district around 1 p.m. on April 4 killed a man in a tractor, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The victim was killed in an area between settlements, the governor noted.

Overnight on April 4, Russian drone attacks killed four people, including first responders, and injured 12 others in Kharkiv.

Settlements in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Moscow's troops recently intensified their attacks against Kharkiv, destroying nearly all of its energy infrastructure.