News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, War
Russian attack against Kharkiv district kills civilian

by Martin Fornusek April 4, 2024 1:47 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets in the village of Kamenka in Kharkiv Oblast on April 24, 2023. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Russian attack against the Kharkiv district around 1 p.m. on April 4 killed a man in a tractor, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The victim was killed in an area between settlements, the governor noted.

Overnight on April 4, Russian drone attacks killed four people, including first responders, and injured 12 others in Kharkiv.

Settlements in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Moscow's troops recently intensified their attacks against Kharkiv, destroying nearly all of its energy infrastructure.

Update: 4 killed, including first responders, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv
Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv killed at least four people and injured 12, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram in the early hours of April 4.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
