Update: 4 killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv have killed at least four people, and injured six, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram in the early hours of April 4.

Among the casualties are three Emergency Service workers who were on the scene for rescue efforts in response to an earlier Russian attack, as well as one civilian.

Another five civilians and one Emergency Service worker were injured as a result of the drone strikes. Three of the injured have been hospitalized, one of whom is in critical condition.

Russian drone strikes hit the city around 1 a.m. local time, damaging several homes and multi-story buildings.

Earlier in the night, multiple explosions were recorded in the city amid several groups of Russian attack drones being reported in the area.

Air raid alerts were heard in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts around the time of the attacks, according to the Air Force.

Separate attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on April 3 injured a 55-year-old woman, as well as a 70-year-old man.

Settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia.



