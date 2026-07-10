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Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia kill 1, injure 29

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by Sonya Bandouil
Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia kill 1, injure 29
A destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia, following a Russian airstrike attack on July 10, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Telegram)

Multiple Russian airstrikes struck civilian infrastructure in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on July 10, killing one person and injuring at least 29 others, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian forces attacked the city with guided aerial bombs (KABs), damaging residential and non-residential buildings.

Following the attack, Fedorov said authorities had begun evacuating residents from a damaged apartment building following the strike.

Among the wounded is at least one child, according to the regional governor. Emergency services continue to respond at the scene.

"Currently, it is known that the city was hit by three guided aerial bombs. One of them remained unexploded and lies in one of the residential areas," Anna Tkachenko, spokeswoman for the main police department in Zaporizhia region said.

Fedorov urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow instructions from police and emergency responders as the response operation continues.

Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial city in southeastern Ukraine, has become a front-line city during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the battlefield, it is a frequent target of Russian attacks. Its proximity allows Moscow to strike it with a wide range of weapons.

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Zaporizhzhia OblastRussian attackRussiaUkraineCivilian casualties
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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