Russian general involved in Donetsk offensives reportedly killed in Ukrainian strike

Lt. Gen. Sergei Milchakov, commander of Russia’s 51st Combined Arms Army who oversaw operations in key sectors of Donetsk Oblast, was reportedly killed in a Ukrainian strike on a Russian military command post last month, Russian media reported on Sept. 14.

The reported death has been linked to a Ukrainian strike on Aug. 26 targeting Russian command posts in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

On Aug. 27, the General Staff confirmed the strike. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said at the time that precision strikes had destroyed concealed Russian command posts in Donetsk and information about "heavy losses" among Russian officers was still being clarified.

Reporting on Milchakov's possible death, Russian independent outlet Vazhniye Istorii said that if confirmed, he would be the 23rd Russian general killed during the war against Ukraine.

Russian propagandist Anastasia Kashevarova said the attack appeared to be a precision strike and suggested there may have been a leak about the command post’s location "from within our own ranks."

Russia has not officially confirmed Milchakov’s death. The Kyiv Independent reached out to Ukraine’s General Staff for confirmation but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Milchakov’s forces have operated in Donetsk Oblast, which remains a central Russian war objective. Vazhniye Istorii reported that he oversaw operations in Avdiivka, New York, and other settlements in the region. He was reportedly awarded the title of Hero of Russia in 2024.

Milchakov took command of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps in 2022, replacing Maj. Gen. Roman Kutuzov, who was killed near Popasna that year, according to Russian media. The formation was later reorganized into the 51st Combined Arms Army.