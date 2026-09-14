Next months will see 'very intensive actions' from Russia, Tusk warns after strikes near Polish border

Following Russian strikes on a Polish-Ukrainian border crossing and a passenger train, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned on Sept. 13 that Russian escalation could increase in the upcoming months.

"The escalation of actions of the Russian Federation is becoming a fact and its examples are getting closer and closer to our borders," Tusk said in a briefing with defense officials. "What can be expected is that the next weeks and months will be a period of very intensive actions from the Russian side. Unfortunately, we cannot rule out that this escalation will also concern our territory."

Tusk's statement comes a day after Russia launched drones overnight at western Ukraine, striking a gas station near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing and a Kyiv-Warsaw passenger train just 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Polish border.

Ukraine's national rail company later confirmed that a train carrying security advisors from several EU nations, as well as former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was present at the sire shortly before the Russian drone arrived.

"It is quite likely that the target of this Russian drone could have been the diplomatic train, which departed from the station earlier than its scheduled time, as part of a review of train schedules in real-time due to the constant threat of Russian attacks," Ukrainian Railways said on Telegram.

Tusk said that the attacks show that Moscow is "ready to use more dangerous equipment than ever before."

The strikes potentially sought to "disorganize, paralyze, and perhaps also destroy Ukrainian border crossings," according to Tusk. In response to the strikes, Tusk insisted that Poland take a stance of "maximum preparation" to deter future Russian attacks.

"There is no doubt that we must be prepared together with our allies for a joint reaction if such a need arises," Tusk added.

The Polish prime minister also appeared to reference reports that Russia could provoke a NATO nation with a limited attack as early as this fall.

"I hope that the worst scenario will not work, but unfortunately, the events so far confirm the information that we have been receiving for many months, that also the worst variants are possible," Tusk said.

In July 2026, Tusk said that the coming months "could truly be critical," regarding Russian threats.

Russia's attacks against Ukraine have previously breached the border with Poland, such as when a Kh-101 cruise missile crashed into Poland's Lublin region on July 30.

In light of Russian provocation, Tusk pledged on Aug. 15 to build Poland's armed forces into the largest army in Europe.