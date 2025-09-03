Russia yet to achieve breakthrough in Ukraine, expert says

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, a military expert and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, to assess the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine three and a half years into the full-scale invasion. They discuss the new priority target for both Ukraine and Russia in the era of a drone-saturated battlefield, Russia’s recent rapid advance near the town of Dobropillia, and the overall pace of its advance toward its minimalist goal of occupying the entire Donetsk Oblast, as well as what to expect this fall and winter.