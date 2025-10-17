KI logo
Friday, October 17, 2025
Politics

Russia, Ukraine not ready for peace deal, Vance says ahead of Zelensky-Trump meeting

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Russia, Ukraine not ready for peace deal, Vance says ahead of Zelensky-Trump meeting
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during the press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct. 1, 2025. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia and Ukraine are not yet prepared to strike a peace agreement, although some progress has been made over the past few months, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Newsmax on Oct. 16.

The comments came only a day before U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to host President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House to discuss U.S. support and peace efforts in Ukraine.

"As much as energetic diplomacy from the president of the United States can get people to the one-yard line, eventually you have to have the two parties who are willing to cut a deal," Vance said, lauding Trump's diplomatic efforts.

"And right now... the Russians and the Ukrainians are just not at the point where they can make a deal."

Trump's now months-long push to broker a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow yielded little result, as Russia continues to escalate strikes against Ukrainian cities and rejects a ceasefire.

According to Vance, there is "fundamental misalignment of expectations, where the Russians tend to think that they're doing better on the battlefield than they actually are."

The vice president also noted that while tariffs can be effective in influencing Russian behavior, sanctions do not "work particularly well."

Ukraine has said that peace can be achieved only through increased pressure on Russia through sanctions and defense support.

Zelensky is expected to discuss a potential delivery of Tomahawk missiles during his meeting with Trump, but the outcome seems uncertain after the unexpected phone call between the U.S. president and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 16.

Putin reportedly warned Trump that Tomahawk deliveries would damage Russia-U.S. relations, and the two leaders agreed to meet in Budapest in the coming weeks.

The Trump administration said earlier this week that it is ready to fund Ukraine through new heavy tariffs on China — provided that European allies take similar measures.

Trump has also imposed a 50% tariff on India over its purchases of Russian energy, and later claimed New Delhi plans to halt Russian oil imports.

What to expect from Zelensky-Trump meeting as Ukraine hopes for Tomahawks
Editor’s note: The story was updated with additional details. President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington on Oct. 17 as Kyiv seeks to secure more robust support for the war with Russia. With Trump warming up to Ukraine, there are hopes that the meeting – his sixth with Zelensky since taking office – could lead to the deliveries of the much-coveted Tomahawks. Although the White House publicly floated arming Ukraine with the powerful long-range
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Article image
United StatesUkraineRussiaPeace talksJD VanceVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, October 17
 (Updated:  )
India assures White House it will stop buying Russian oil, Trump says.

"There will be no oil, (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is) not buying his oil from Russia, it started — you know, you can't do it immediately, it’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon," U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Friday, October 17
Show More

Editors' Picks