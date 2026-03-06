KI logo
'Russians preparing spring offensive' — Zelensky visits Donetsk Oblast, meets commanders amid risk of new Russian push

by Polina Moroziuk
President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 6, 2026, where he chaired a security meeting with senior military commanders on the situation in the region. (The President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Donetsk Oblast on March 6, meeting Ukrainian brigades defending key eastern cities as Kyiv warns Russia may be preparing a new offensive this spring.

"The Russians are not abandoning the war, and here, in Donetsk Oblast, they are preparing an offensive for the spring," Zelensky said on X.

Donetsk Oblast remains one of the war's most active front-line regions, as Russian forces continue pressing Ukrainian defensive positions around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad — two key logistics hubs west of Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Article image
Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

During the visit, Zelensky met with brigades and commanders responsible for the situation in the Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Sloviansk sectors of the front line, including units of the 11th and 19th Army Corps, as well as service members from the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov, the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Zelensky held a security meeting with government officials and senior military commanders, including Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, at the command post of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade.

"It is important that our positions are strong. It is important that our brigades are adequately supplied," the president said.

"Our warriors are holding their ground with dignity. And this is how our country, our diplomacy, and our people will hold strong as well."

Russian troops have been attempting to advance toward the city of Kostiantynivka and the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in an effort to destabilize Ukraine's defensive belt in the area.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces have made localized gains in the Oleksandrivka sector at the junction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

"Evil must be stopped. Ukrainians here, in Donbas, are doing exactly that," Zelensky said. "The stronger we are here, the stronger we are in the negotiation process."

Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

