Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said in its daily update.

Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Trostianets, Pytuvl, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted. The attacks caused at least 383 explosions in the region.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, guided and unguided bombs, and rocket launchers. Russian forces also dropped mines onto at least two communities over the past 24 hours.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 130 explosions recorded in the area.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, a Russian drone strike in Sumy during the early hours of March 6 injured four people and caused damage to multiple homes, schools, and medical centers. Another attack on March 7, killed two people and injured 26, with six civilians hospitalized.

Late last month, a Russian attack on the community of Khotin killed two police officers and injured eight others.



