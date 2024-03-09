Governor: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Chasiv Yar and Ocheretynе in Donetsk Oblast, killing a person and wounding another one, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 9.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy battles continue in the region as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's military faces severe ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.

A 46-year-old man was killed when Russia shelled Chasiv Yar, which lies around 10 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, Filashkin said on Telegram.

Two apartment buildings in the town of Chasiv Yar were reportedly damaged as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops also hit the village of Ocheretynе near the front line early on March 9, injuring a resident and damaging houses, according to Filashkin.