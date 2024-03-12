UPDATED: Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures over 30

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 12 started a fire in a residential building and killed at least three people, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Over 30 people have been injured, including a child, Lysak said. Five of them have been sent to surgery in serious condition.

Lysak later updated the number of injured to 36, including seven children.

At least three hits were recorded in the city, one of which targeted the nine-story building, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.