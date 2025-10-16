KI logo
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Russian missile strikes Ukrainian training ground, casualties reported, military says

by Kollen Post
Training of foreign fighters of the International Battalion, in an undisclosed location, in a photo published on April 10, 2025. (Azov.org.ua)

Another Ukrainian military training ground was hit by a Russian missile strike on Oct. 16, wounding troops, despite a recent change in command meant to prevent such instances from recurring.

"In the morning of October 16, Russia inflicted a massive combined attack on Ukraine, particularly two ballistic missiles on the grounds of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces, located in the rear in a relatively peaceful part of our country," Operational Command South wrote in a Facebook post the same day.

"Due to the enemy's hit, despite warnings, staying in shelters and other employed safety measures, it did not happen that losses were entirely avoided," the post said.  The post goes on to say the injured were being treated by first responders, and ended by saying, "We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased." The exact number of dead or injured was not specified.

Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has ordered an official investigation into this incident, according to the post.

Ukrainian military training centers have come under frequent Russian missile attacks. The military avoids confirming strikes on military targets, and when it does, tends to avoid publishing casualty counts.

In June, Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi announced his departure from his post following a strike that killed 12 and injured 60 recruits at a training camp. President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly named Brig. Gen. Hennadiy Shapavalov as Drapatyi's successor.

Another mid-day strike at the end of July killed at least 12 foreign volunteers as they sat down for lunch, according to a New York Times report.

Another strike on Sept. 24 reportedly directly hit a shelter at a training ground.  The military did not disclose the location of the attack, but said in its statement that efforts were "ongoing" to fortify training centers, ranges, and other military infrastructure with reinforced shelters to reduce casualties from continued Russian attacks.

Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

