Russia shells 7 areas in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven areas in northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 2, the local military administration reported on Telegram. At least 22 strikes were recorded in the past 24 hours which hit the communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military targeted the settlements with an onslaught of shelling, mortar fire, artillety, and grenade launcher attacks.

The village of Yunakivka, home to roughly 1,700 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 50 explosions originating from artillery and mortar strikes. The village is located six kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents of the Sumy Oblast vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.