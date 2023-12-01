Russia shells Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked six communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Nov. 30, firing 24 times over the course of the day and injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

Mortar attacks in the settlement of Seredyna-Buda left a 39-year-old man hospitalized. Further information on the extend of the victim's injuries was not provided.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Novoslobodsk came under fire.

The administration recorded 155 explosions throughout the day. The town of Krasnopillia experienced the most intense attacks, with 52 explosions recorded in the area.

The Russian military targeted different communities with artillery, rocket, mortar, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on multiple settlements.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.