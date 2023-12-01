Skip to content
Russia shells Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by Dmytro Basmat December 1, 2023 2:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked six communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Nov. 30, firing 24 times over the course of the day and injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

Mortar attacks in the settlement of Seredyna-Buda left a 39-year-old man hospitalized. Further information on the extend of the victim's injuries was not provided.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Novoslobodsk came under fire.

The administration recorded 155 explosions throughout the day. The town of Krasnopillia experienced the most intense attacks, with 52 explosions recorded in the area.

The Russian military targeted different communities with artillery, rocket, mortar, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on multiple settlements.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
