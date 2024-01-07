Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 6, the regional military administration reported.

A total of 138 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border 31 times, targeting the communities of Bilopillia, Svesa, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Krasnopillia.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks, while also dropping a mine onto the Svesa settlement and its outskirts.

No casualties have been reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.