Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert January 6, 2024 7:36 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities near the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 5, the regional military administration reported.  

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military attacked the Sumy border with various weapons, including mines, mortars, cannon artilltery, and grenade launchers.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. The border communities are subject to daily shelling by nearby Russian forces, who have launched attacks at Sumy Oblast on a constant basis since April 2022.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Most popular

News Feed

7:36 AM

4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
