Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled four communities near the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 5, the regional military administration reported.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military attacked the Sumy border with various weapons, including mines, mortars, cannon artilltery, and grenade launchers.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. The border communities are subject to daily shelling by nearby Russian forces, who have launched attacks at Sumy Oblast on a constant basis since April 2022.