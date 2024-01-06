Russian attacks injure 4, including twin boys, in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injured four people, including two 9-year-old twin boys, on Jan. 6, the regional authorities reported.

Two children have been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds after Russian forces hit the Darivka community east of Kherson, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

A 56-year-old man was injured when Russian forces attacked the Tiahynka community east of Darivka, according to the report.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the man had been hospitalized in moderate condition with a fractured arm.

Another man was injured in Ivanivka in his own house. The 53-year-old man has been hospitalized with multiple wounds, the regional administration said in a separate Telegram post.

Ukrainian forces liberated Darivka and Tiahynka from Russian occupation in November 2022 when Ukrainian forces reached the city of Kherson. Ever since, the area on the west bank of the Dnipro River has been subjected to daily Russian attacks.

Targeting and killing civilians violates the Geneva Convention and constitutes a war crime.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an investigation into the violation of the rules and customs of war.