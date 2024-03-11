Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Miropilia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyno-Buda, Nova Sloboda, and Shalyhyne came under attack.

Throughout the day the border region was assailed with various weapons including drones, mines, and mortar, according to the military administration.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The communities along the Sumy Oblast border have been subject to near-daily attacks since Ukrainian troops liberated Russian-occupied areas of the region in April 2022.

A Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy on March 7 killed two people and injured 26 others, six of whom had to be hospitalized. It was the first missile attack against the regional capital since July.