News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Sumy Oblast, Border communities
Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil March 11, 2024 3:54 AM
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Miropilia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyno-Buda, Nova Sloboda, and Shalyhyne came under attack.

Throughout the day the border region was assailed with various weapons including drones, mines, and mortar, according to the military administration.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The communities along the Sumy Oblast border have been subject to near-daily attacks since Ukrainian troops liberated Russian-occupied areas of the region in April 2022.

A Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy on March 7 killed two people and injured 26 others, six of whom had to be hospitalized. It was the first missile attack against the regional capital since July.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
3:54 AM

2:02 AM

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.
12:54 AM

Orban: Trump is 'man of peace.'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Trump's plans for an end to the war "are quite detailed" and align with Hungary's national interests.
11:18 PM

Media: Commander of Russian Navy replaced.

Yevmenov, who has been the Russian Navy Commander since May 2019, is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the alleged replacement.
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
