Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired at Sumy Oblast 45 times on March 9, striking 11 communities, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Mykolaiv, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesy were targeted.

The attacks caused at least 222 explosions in the area.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks. Explosives and mines were also dropped by drones onto four of the communities.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 74 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, a Russian drone strike in Sumy during the early hours of March 6 injured four people and caused damage to multiple homes, schools, and medical centers. Another attack on March 7, killed two people and injured 26, with six civillians hospitalized.

Late last month, a Russian attack on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and injured eight others.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.















