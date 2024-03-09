Skip to content
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy, Russian attacks
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat March 10, 2024 12:50 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces fired at Sumy Oblast 45 times on March 9, striking 11 communities, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Mykolaiv, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesy were targeted.

The attacks caused at least 222 explosions in the area.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks. Explosives and mines were also dropped by drones onto four of the communities.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 74 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, a Russian drone strike in Sumy during the early hours of March 6 injured four people and caused damage to multiple homes, schools, and medical centers. Another attack on March 7, killed two people and injured 26, with six civillians hospitalized.

Late last month, a Russian attack on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and injured eight others.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
