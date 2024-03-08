Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sumy, Missile strike
Edit post

Update: Russia’s March 7 missile strike on Sumy kills 2, injures 26

by Kateryna Hodunova March 8, 2024 5:20 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Sumy on March 7, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and 26 injured, with six of them hospitalized, in Russia's missile strike against Sumy on March 7, the regional military administration reported.

Russia launched missiles at Sumy at around 2:40 p.m. local time, damaging a school, a central hospital, a regional emergency medical center, and a water utility facility. It was the first missile attack against the regional capital since July.

Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh previously said that "nearly ten people" were injured due to the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on March 7 that there were "killed and injured" without specifying the numbers of casualties.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia and is regularly targeted by daily Russian attacks.

Throughout the day, Russian forces fired at the Sumy Oblast border 32 times, striking 11 communities on March 7.

Ukraine war latest: Allies collect funding to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine, Czech president says
Key developments on March 7: * Pavel: Allies collect required funding to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine * UK pledges $416 million to buy 10,000 drones for Ukraine * Governor announces mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk area * Media: Indian men coerced into fighting for Russia * Lithuanian…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:46 PM

Zelensky arrives in Turkey, to meet Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:28 PM

Top Chinese envoy visits Kyiv, meets Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation on the battlefield, the work of the Black Sea grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, Russia's violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of POWs, measures to implement Ukraine’s peace formula, and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
11:36 PM

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.