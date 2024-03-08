Update: Russia’s March 7 missile strike on Sumy kills 2, injures 26

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and 26 injured, with six of them hospitalized, in Russia's missile strike against Sumy on March 7, the regional military administration reported.

Russia launched missiles at Sumy at around 2:40 p.m. local time, damaging a school, a central hospital, a regional emergency medical center, and a water utility facility. It was the first missile attack against the regional capital since July.

Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh previously said that "nearly ten people" were injured due to the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on March 7 that there were "killed and injured" without specifying the numbers of casualties.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia and is regularly targeted by daily Russian attacks.

Throughout the day, Russian forces fired at the Sumy Oblast border 32 times, striking 11 communities on March 7.