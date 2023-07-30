Russian missile attack on educational institution in Sumy kills 1, injures 17

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched a missile attack against Sumy on July 29, hitting a local educational institution, killing one person and injuring 17, Sumy City Council reported on July 30.

The attack significantly damaged the four-story building, the authorities said.

According to the report, three other people were hospitalized. First responders continue working at the site of the attack.

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast over the past day, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported earlier.

According to the report, Russia shelled the Sumy, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Yunakiv, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Nova Sloboda, and Shalyhyne communities.

In Nova Sloboda, two private residential buildings and a power line were damaged.

Further casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure have not yet been reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.