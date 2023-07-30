Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian missile attack on educational institution in Sumy kills 1, injures 17

by Daria Shulzhenko July 30, 2023 11:48 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian July 29 missile attack on Sumy. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched a missile attack against Sumy on July 29, hitting a local educational institution, killing one person and injuring 17, Sumy City Council reported on July 30.

The attack significantly damaged the four-story building, the authorities said.

According to the report, three other people were hospitalized. First responders continue working at the site of the attack.

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast over the past day, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported earlier.

According to the report, Russia shelled the Sumy, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Yunakiv, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Nova Sloboda, and Shalyhyne communities.

In Nova Sloboda, two private residential buildings and a power line were damaged.

Further casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure have not yet been reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
