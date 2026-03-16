KI logo
Politics

Without a hint of irony, Russia mocks US for 'miscalculating' Iran war

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Without a hint of irony, Russia mocks US for 'miscalculating' Iran war
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Ta'Qali, Malta, on Dec. 5, 2024. (Alberto Pizzol/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on March 16 that the United States and Israel had misjudged the prospects of a swift military operation in Iran, arguing that Washington and Jerusalem now understand they were "mistaken."

Lavrov's remarks come as Russia continues to defend Tehran — one of its closest partners since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine — while criticizing Western military actions.

"If they thought they could subjugate (Iran) in a day or a few hours, they probably realize now just how seriously they miscalculated, how wrong they were," Lavrov said of the U.S.-Israeli campaign.

The comments drew attention to Russia's own early miscalculations in Ukraine.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Russian officials, propagandists, and some Western intelligence assessments initially predicted that Ukraine could fall within days or weeks, with Kyiv's capture seen as the likely primary objective.

Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan famously said in 2021, "In a war, we'll defeat Ukraine in two days," a claim that has since come to symbolize Moscow's miscalculations.

In February 2026, Moscow's war entered its fifth year without a visible path to victory.

Russia has portrayed the U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran as an unprovoked act of aggression. Its Foreign Ministry condemned the operation even as Russia continues its own war against Ukraine.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Lavrov also claimed that military actions against Iran could not go unanswered.

The Iranian government has long been described by Washington's officials as a leading state sponsor of terrorism, accused of funding and arming militant groups across the Middle East.

Iran has also been one of Russia's closest partners since the start of the full-scale war. Tehran supplied Moscow with Shahed-type attack drones, which Russia later adapted into its own Geran-series drones for repeated strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

During the Iran conflict, U.S. officials have alleged that Russia provided Tehran with intelligence on American military positions in the region, including ships and aircraft.

read also

Russia, Trump find common ground in blaming Zelensky for stalled peace talks
“It follows from (Trump’s) statements that it is the Ukrainian side that is the main obstacle,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
RussiaSergey LavrovIranMiddle EastUnited StatesIsraelUkraine
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, March 16
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

Sunday, March 15
Show More

Editors' Picks