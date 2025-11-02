KI logo
Sunday, November 2, 2025
Russia

Kremlin spokesperson says 'no need' for Trump-Putin meeting

by Yuliia Taradiuk
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a photograph he said was given to him as a gift by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House August 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

There is "no need" for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Nov. 2.

"Hypothetically speaking, (a meeting) is possible, but at this point there is no need for it," Peskov told the Russian state news agency TASS. "There is a need for very painstaking work on the details of the (peace) settlement issue."

When Putin called Trump on Oct. 16, the U.S. leader said that he would meet Putin in Budapest and talked about "progress" being allegedly made in peace talks.

However, the plans for a Putin-Trump meeting were shelved on Oct. 21, with the U.S. president saying that he did not want a "wasted meeting" with Putin. He said that a key problem was Moscow's refusal to cease fighting along the current front line.

Trump went even further on Oct. 22, when he imposed sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.

On Oct. 23, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said a Trump–Putin summit remained "not completely off the table."

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev claimed on Oct. 24 that Russia and Ukraine were close to reaching a deal to end the war with U.S. mediation.

The claim contradicts Moscow's actual stance, as Russia continues to reject any compromise and insists on its maximalist demands, including Ukraine's surrender of the entire Donetsk Oblast as a precondition for peace.

Trump also said on Oct. 25 that he did not plan to meet Putin unless he saw a clear path to a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

"We're going to have to know that we're going to make a deal," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing."

