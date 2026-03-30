Ukraine 'much stronger,' Zelensky says as he urges US, Russia to resume negotiations

U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have not reached a dead end, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 30 in response to a question from the Kyiv Independent, arguing that negotiations are merely postponed.

The comments come as diplomacy appears stalled, with the U.S. now focused on the war in Iran and no new Kyiv-Moscow-Washington talks scheduled.

Despite the pause, Zelensky sought to project momentum, even as fundamental disagreements — particularly over territory — remain unresolved.

"The trilateral meeting must take place; it is undoubtedly being postponed because the U.S. is currently focused on Iran," Zelensky said about a potential next round of talks.

"I don't think we've reached an impasse," he added. "We need to organize a trilateral meeting and continue down the diplomatic track."

Ukraine maintains that freezing the current front line represents the most realistic basis for a ceasefire. Russia continues to insist that Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Donbas as a precondition for any agreement — a demand Kyiv has rejected.

At the same time, the U.S. has indicated it is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine only once a comprehensive peace deal is reached — effectively linking such commitments to resolving the territorial dispute, including the question of Donbas.

The latest round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. took place on Feb. 16. A follow-up meeting planned for late February — later rescheduled for early March — was postponed shortly before Washington launched strikes on Iran.

Zelensky said Russia had indicated it was not prepared to meet in the U.S. and instead proposed alternative venues such as Turkey or Switzerland several weeks ago.

"We are ready to support a meeting in Switzerland, in Turkey, or wherever our partners are prepared," he said, adding that Washington had signaled its negotiating team would remain in the U.S. for now.

Zelensky noted that "the ball is now in the court of both the United States and Russia," suggesting Kyiv is waiting for movement from the other two parties.

"We're much stronger today than we've been over the past six months."