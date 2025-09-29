Russia plans to draft 135,000 people during autumn conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sept. 29 launching the country’s autumn military draft, which will call up 135,000 men between the ages of 18 and 30.

Russia holds conscription drives twice a year, spring and fall. This autumn’s draft will run from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

In comparison, last year’s fall draft brought in 133,000 conscripts. Earlier this year, Russia reportedly recruited 160,000 during the spring draft cycle.

Conscripts will serve only within Russian territory and will not be deployed to the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Tsimlyansky, head of the Russian General Staff’s mobilization department, said on Sept. 22.

Yet, independent reports suggest that despite official assurances, many conscripts face pressure to sign contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry that can lead to deployment in Ukraine.

The announcement comes shortly after Russia’s parliament passed a bill in its first reading on Sept. 24 to introduce year-round conscription, replacing the current seasonal system. If adopted, the new law would take effect in early 2026.

Putin's partial mobilization in 2022, the first since World War II, triggered protests across Russia and a mass exodus of more than 261,000 men.

Although the Kremlin declared mobilization "completed," it has never been officially ended by a decree.

Since then, Moscow has sought to avoid another large-scale mobilization by ramping up contract recruitment, offering financial incentives to volunteers.