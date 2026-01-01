Russia launches New Year’s Day drone attacks across Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia attacked several Ukrainian regions with drones overnight on Jan. 1, striking energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast and causing a fire in the western city of Lutsk, Ukrainian officials said.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities just minutes before the New Year, Governor Oleh Kiper said. A fire broke out at one of the facilities following the strike.

"Just a few minutes before the New Year, Russian terrorists once again brazenly attacked energy infrastructure that is critically important for civilians in Odesa Oblast," Kiper said.

Separately, Russia launched a drone attack on the city of Lutsk overnight on Jan. 1, triggering a major fire, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said. Several explosions rocked the city, located some 420 kilometers west from Kyiv.

"This is the kind of fire we have in our Lutsk this New Year instead of festive lights," Polishchuk said.

No information on casualties or the extent of damage was immediately available.