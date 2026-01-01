KI logo
War

Russia launches New Year’s Day drone attacks across Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova
Russia launches New Year’s Day drone attacks across Ukraine
A fire is seen following a drone attack on western Ukraine's city of Lutsk. (Ihor Polishchuk / Telegram) 

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia attacked several Ukrainian regions with drones overnight on Jan. 1, striking energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast and causing a fire in the western city of Lutsk, Ukrainian officials said.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities just minutes before the New Year, Governor Oleh Kiper said. A fire broke out at one of the facilities following the strike.

"Just a few minutes before the New Year, Russian terrorists once again brazenly attacked energy infrastructure that is critically important for civilians in Odesa Oblast," Kiper said.

Separately, Russia launched a drone attack on the city of Lutsk overnight on Jan. 1, triggering a major fire, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said. Several explosions rocked the city, located some 420 kilometers west from Kyiv.

"This is the kind of fire we have in our Lutsk this New Year instead of festive lights," Polishchuk said.

No information on casualties or the extent of damage was immediately available.

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Thursday, January 1
