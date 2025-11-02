Russia kills at least 15, injures 20 across Ukraine over past day

At least 15 civilians have been killed and 20 others injured over the past day in Russian attacks across Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on Nov. 2.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia targeted Ukraine overnight with two Iskander M ballistic missiles and 79 attack drones, including around 50 Shahed-type drones, as well as Gerbera and decoy drones.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 67 drones, and 12 drones reached their targets in six different locations, according to the Air Force.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched 753 attacks on 18 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The strikes killed one person and injured four people, including a 91-year-old man, in the region.

Authorities received 31 reports of damage to houses, apartments, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities. Following the attack, 11,434 consumers remain without power, and energy workers continue to mitigate the consequences, Fedorov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed and two were injured by Russian attacks, Governor Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Odesa Oblast, two people were killed, and three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Five trucks caught fire during the strike — four were empty, and one was a grain truck carrying soybeans.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces launched drone, artillery, and air strikes on over 20 settlements, including Kherson, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed, and two were injured.

The attacks targeted residential areas and critical and social infrastructure, damaging four apartment buildings, 12 houses, and vehicles.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were killed, including an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old, and 6 people were injured in Russian drone strikes, according to Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 54-year-old man was killed as a result of Russian strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. He added that 6,996 consumers are temporarily without power.

In Sumy Oblast, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said that one person had been killed and two people had been injured in Russian attacks. A 29-year-old man was injured when his car was struck by a drone. Russian forces launched 61 attacks on 26 settlements.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said Russian forces had carried out 53 attacks across the region, injuring one civilian and damaging civilian and critical infrastructure. In the Koryukivka district, a Russian ballistic missile struck an agricultural enterprise.