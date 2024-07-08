Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Missile attack, Missiles, July 8 attack
Russia improves ballistic, cruise missiles to make them harder to shoot down, official says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024 9:10 PM
People search for victims after the Russian army launched a rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have improved their ballistic and cruise missiles, making them more difficult to detect and shoot down, Yurii Ihnat, former Air Force spokesman, wrote on Facebook on July 8.

Russia launched a mass missile attack on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on the morning of July 8, killing at least 36 civilians and injuring 149 others.

The aerial attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk, damaging "50 civilian sites, including residential buildings, a business center, and two medical facilities," the State Emergency Service reported.

The Russian military additionally equipped its missiles with radars and heat traps, according to Ihnat.

The cruise missiles traveled at extremely low altitudes during the recent attacks. Some of the aerial targets were shot down at an altitude of 50 meters, which "could also lead to terrible consequences on the ground," Ihnat said.

Russia launched 44 missiles of various types at Ukrainian cities over the past day, he added.

The Air Force earlier reported that Ukrainian forces downed 30 out of the 38 missiles launched on Ukraine in the morning of July 8.

"People on the ground sometimes push the limits of available weapons and equipment to shoot down as many Russian missiles and drones as possible," Ihnat said.

Ukraine calls UN Security meeting after mass Russian attack across country
“We must hold Russia accountable for terror and (Vladimir) Putin for the orders to launch strikes,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:50 PM  (Updated: )

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the security agreement includes a provision to develop "a mechanism" for intercepting Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace aimed at Poland.
6:35 PM

Ukraine's Svitolina advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 8, defeating Wang Xinyu of China 6-2, 6-1. "Today is a tough day for the Ukrainian people. It was not easy to focus on the match today. So, I am happy I could play today and get a win," Svitolina said.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
12:16 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 1, injures 12.

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
