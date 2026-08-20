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Russia still has 50 Kinzhal missiles after pausing production, HUR claims

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by Jimmy Rushton
Russia still has 50 Kinzhal missiles after pausing production, HUR claims
Russia's MiG-31 supersonic interceptor jets carrying hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles fly over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2018 (Yuri Kadobonov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia still has about 50 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles in its arsenal, despite pausing production of the munition in order to improve its accuracy, Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) has claimed.

The Kinzhal is a modified version of the Iskander ballistic missile, which is launched by specially modified MiG-31K interceptor jets. Over the course of the full-scale war they have regularly been used to attack Ukraine.

"As of July 2026, the Russian Federation has about 50 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and about 50 North Korean ballistic missiles of the KN-23 series (+KN-24 and KN-30)," HUR said in a statement to Ukrainska Pravda.

Leaked Russian documents obtained by Ukrainian outlet Militarnyi revealed each Kinzhal costs around $4.5 million to produce. The documents also said Russia had planned to produce 144 units in 2025.

Production of the Kinzhal has been suspended since April 2026. The accuracy of the munition had been negatively affected by Ukrainian jamming and GPS spoofing, according to aviation industry expert Arkady Dotsenko.

"When we put up our EW (electronic warfare) wall, of 59 launched Kinzhals, only one landed. All the rest were suppressed," one commander of a Ukrainian electronic warfare unit told the Kyiv Independent in April.

Russia has redirected resources from Kinzhal production toward producing other missile types, HUR claims.

"Reorienting production resources to other missile systems allows Russia to maintain necessary production rates and ensure the regular use of missiles against Ukraine," it said in their statement.

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Kinzhal Hypersonic MissileMissilesBallistic missileUkraineRussiaMissile attackAir defenseUkraine's military intelligence (HUR)Patriot Air Defense System
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Jimmy Rushton

Special Correspondent

Rushton is a British journalist and security and foreign policy analyst based in Kyiv. He has covered Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, writing about every aspect of the conflict. His work has appeared in Yahoo News, New Lines Magazine, and The Telegraph, amongst others.

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