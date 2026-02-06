Russia derides Macron's attempt at dialogue with Putin as 'pathetic diplomacy'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mocked French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling them "pathetic diplomacy" in an interview with state-controlled outlet RT published on Feb. 5.

The remarks came after Macron said on Feb. 3 that preparatory work was underway to resume direct talks between Europe and Russia on the war in Ukraine, signaling an attempt to reestablish dialogue.

"This is not serious; it is some kind of pathetic diplomacy," Lavrov said, criticizing Macron for publicly discussing talks without directly contacting Putin. "If you want to call and talk about something serious, then call. Putin will always pick up the phone."

Lavrov added that the Russian president would listen to any proposals and promised that "serious proposals" would receive a "serious, concrete, practical response."

His comments followed reports that Macron had sent his diplomatic adviser and longtime ally Emmanuel Bonne to Moscow. According to Reuters, Bonne's visit focused on reestablishing dialogue with the Kremlin on several issues, primarily Ukraine.

The trip was not widely announced and took place against the backdrop of U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi. The Kyiv Independent contacted several senior French officials, but they declined to comment on the matter.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin has faced broad diplomatic isolation, with most European leaders and the U.S. avoiding direct contact with the Kremlin leader.

In late 2025, amid debates in the EU over confiscating frozen Russian assets, Macron said Europe would need to restore direct contact with Putin, arguing that such engagement was in Europe's interests.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also reopened direct engagement with the Kremlin since taking office in January 2025, launching peace talks that have so far produced no tangible results.

Some European leaders have called for a more formal EU role in negotiations. Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina and Estonian President Alar Karis have urged the appointment of an EU envoy to engage with Putin and ensure Europe has its own voice in U.S.-led talks on Ukraine.