Russian official: 3 drones downed over Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sergei Aksyonov, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Crimea, claimed on Sept. 9 that air defense had destroyed three drones over the Crimean peninsula.

According to Aksyonov, the drones were downed in Crimea’s west and northwest.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify this claim.

Reports of drone attacks in occupied Crimea have increased in recent weeks. On Aug. 16, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) officially claimed credit for a July 17 strike on the Crimean Bridge, carried out with an experimental sea drone.

On Aug. 24, Ukrainian troops landed in the Russian-occupied Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag there.