Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Ukraine strikes Russian positions in Crimea, dozens of casualties reported

by Uliana Horoshko August 26, 2023 1:22 AM 2 min read
Russian ships stationed in Sevastopol, Russian-occupied Crimea, during the celebration of the Black Sea Fleet Day on May 13, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry's press service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), launched a drone strike against the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. There were dozens of casualties, Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported, citing their source at the SBU.

"Today's strike on the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is a joint special operation of the SBU counterintelligence units and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The brigade was reportedly struck in the village of Perevalne located about 270 kilometers from the nearest Ukraine-controlled territories on the western side of the Dnipro River. It is also 300 kilometers away from the nearest Kyiv-controlled areas on the eastern side of the river.

The attack which involved "a number of drones" hit ammunition depots and damaged Russian military equipment.

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak says that the Ukrainian military is making progress on the southern front line and is seeking to take fire control of the "land corridor to Crimea."

"The stakes are already clear: all Russian supply lines, including railroads, are at stake. This means one thing: the Russian army is on the verge of losing its strategic positions," Podolyak said оn Twitter.

On Aug. 24, Ukrainian troops landed in the Russian-occupied Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag as part of an operation with the Navy.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian main lines of defense in some areas, top US general says
Key developments on Aug. 25: * Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian first lines of defense in some areas * Ukraine strikes Russian brigade in Crimea * Russia claims destroying 42 drones over Crimea * Russia launches two strikes against Odesa Oblast overnight * Border Guards: Number of…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Uliana Horoshko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.