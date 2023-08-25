Media: Ukraine strikes Russian positions in Crimea, dozens of casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), launched a drone strike against the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. There were dozens of casualties, Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported, citing their source at the SBU.

"Today's strike on the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is a joint special operation of the SBU counterintelligence units and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The brigade was reportedly struck in the village of Perevalne located about 270 kilometers from the nearest Ukraine-controlled territories on the western side of the Dnipro River. It is also 300 kilometers away from the nearest Kyiv-controlled areas on the eastern side of the river.

The attack which involved "a number of drones" hit ammunition depots and damaged Russian military equipment.

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak says that the Ukrainian military is making progress on the southern front line and is seeking to take fire control of the "land corridor to Crimea."

"The stakes are already clear: all Russian supply lines, including railroads, are at stake. This means one thing: the Russian army is on the verge of losing its strategic positions," Podolyak said оn Twitter.

On Aug. 24, Ukrainian troops landed in the Russian-occupied Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag as part of an operation with the Navy.