Russia claims to destroy 2 drones, cruise missile over Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its air defense forces had destroyed two drones and a cruise missile over the Crimean peninsula on the morning of Aug. 28.

According to the Russian proxy head in occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, the reconnaissance drones were downed in Crimea’s north and west.

In his Telegram post, Aksyonov didn’t mention the downing of the cruise missile. No casualties were reported by Russian occupation authorities.

Earlier, local Telegram channels wrote, as cited by Krym Realii media outlet, that sounds similar to the air defense work were heard near Yevpatoriia on Crimea’s west coast.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify these claims.

The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack. Kyiv hasn’t yet responded to the accusation.

Reports of drone attacks in occupied Crimea have increased in recent weeks. On Aug. 16, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) officially claimed credit for a July 17 strike on the Crimean Bridge, carried out with an experimental sea drone.

On Aug. 24, Ukrainian troops landed in the Russian-occupied Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag as part of an operation with the Navy.