Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia claims to destroy 2 drones, cruise missile over Crimea

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 28, 2023 3:22 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its air defense forces had destroyed two drones and a cruise missile over the Crimean peninsula on the morning of Aug. 28.

According to the Russian proxy head in occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, the reconnaissance drones were downed in Crimea’s north and west.

In his Telegram post, Aksyonov didn’t mention the downing of the cruise missile. No casualties were reported by Russian occupation authorities.

Earlier, local Telegram channels wrote, as cited by Krym Realii media outlet, that sounds similar to the air defense work were heard near Yevpatoriia on Crimea’s west coast.

Official: New Ukrainian-made missile used to strike Crimea
The Aug. 23 strike on an a Russian anti-aircraft system in Crimea used a “new, completely modern” Ukrainian missile, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Aug. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify these claims.

The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack. Kyiv hasn’t yet responded to the accusation.

Reports of drone attacks in occupied Crimea have increased in recent weeks. On Aug. 16, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) officially claimed credit for a July 17 strike on the Crimean Bridge, carried out with an experimental sea drone.

On Aug. 24, Ukrainian troops landed in the Russian-occupied Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag as part of an operation with the Navy.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
