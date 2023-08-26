Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: New Ukrainian-made missile used to strike Crimea

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 26, 2023 8:23 PM 2 min read
Video screenshot of the explosion that destroyed a Russian S-400 missile defense system in occupied Crimea on Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo via Ukrainian Military Intelligence/Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Aug. 23 strike on an a Russian anti-aircraft system in Crimea used a "new, completely modern" Ukrainian missile, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Aug. 26.

Danilov was speaking to Ukrainske Radio about the attack on the missile defense system in Olenivka on the northwestern tip of Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian-made missile worked "flawlessly," he said.

The blast wiped out a Russian S-400 air defense system. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the entire system was destroyed, along with all missiles and personnel.

The S-400 anti-aircraft system could strike targets in air, on land, and at sea, and had the ability to hit aerial targets up to 250 miles away.  

The day after the strike, Ukrainian forces landed in Maiak, five kilometers from Olenivka, and raised the Ukrainian flag as part of a join operation between the Navy and intelligence units.

A radar base and radio engineering troop base for the Russian Aerospace Forces, the air and space branch of the Russian military, are located near Maiak.

Intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media that he could not release detailed information on the Aug. 24 operation, but that it "had the characteristics of a raid."

An intelligence source later confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that this was part of a "set of measures" of the same long-term operation as the strike on Olenivka.

Ukrainian forces have launched a number of successful strikes against key targets in Crimea this summer, including an attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

