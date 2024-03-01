Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Drone attack, War, Belgorod Oblast, Electricity
Edit post

Russia claims it downed 4 drones over 2 regions amid blackout reports

by Kateryna Denisova March 1, 2024 9:35 AM 1 min read
The city of Belgorod on April 11, 2019. (Vasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images)
The city of Belgorod on April 11, 2019. (Vasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed its air defenses shot down one drone over Belgorod Oblast and three more over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on March 1, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel.

In recent weeks and months, Russian authorities began reporting an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.

The Russian Telegram channel Astra wrote early on March 1 about explosions in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, where one of Russia's largest explosives manufacturing plants is located, Ya. M. Sverdlov State Owned Enterprise.

The governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoyt, claimed a drone attack on the region, which allegedly resulted in a blackout in three settlements.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claims, which cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine downs 3 Russian Su-34 jets in 1 day
Key developments on Feb. 29: * Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 Russian Su-34 jets in 1 day * Chief commander: Ukrainian forces push back Russian troops in Orlivka, Donetsk Oblast * General Staff: Ukraine hits Russian troops clustered in Olenivka, 19 soldiers killed * UK Defense Ministry: ’Territory…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:50 AM

Biden, Italian PM Meloni to hold talks amid Ukraine concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House on March 1, amid challenges faced by the Democratic administration in garnering support from House Republicans for legislation aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:23 AM

France will order 100 drones for Ukraine.

France will order 100 drones from the French company Delair that will arrive in Ukraine this summer, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced on Feb. 29.
9:45 PM

Zelensky replaces Logistics Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the position of commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces, replacing him with Volodymyr Karpenko, according to his decrees published on Feb. 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.