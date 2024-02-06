Skip to content
Russia claims drone attack in Belgorod Oblast

by Rachel Amran February 6, 2024 6:23 AM 1 min read
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, June 2, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone in the Russian city of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram.

No casualties were reported. According to the official, at least 4 private homes were impacted by the alleged attack, including damaged windows, roofs, facades, and fences.

Ukrainian authorities did not comment on Gladkov's claims.

Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Late last year, a drone strike on Belgorod reportedly killed 25 people and injured over 100. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the strike, which came one day after Russia launched a massive aerial attack against Kyiv.

Ukraine war latest: Netherlands to send 6 more F-16s to Ukraine
Key developments on Feb. 5: * Netherlands to send 6 more F-16 jets to Ukraine * Finnish plant to hike ammunition production fivefold due to Russia’s war in Ukraine * Russian attacks on cities, settlements increased by 25 percent last week * Authorities ban foreign humanitarian workers from part…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
