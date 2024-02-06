Russia claims drone attack in Belgorod Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone in the Russian city of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram.

No casualties were reported. According to the official, at least 4 private homes were impacted by the alleged attack, including damaged windows, roofs, facades, and fences.

Ukrainian authorities did not comment on Gladkov's claims.

Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Late last year, a drone strike on Belgorod reportedly killed 25 people and injured over 100. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the strike, which came one day after Russia launched a massive aerial attack against Kyiv.