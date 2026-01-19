Russia attacks energy infrastructure in 'several regions' overnight, energy ministry says

Russia launched overnight attacks on energy infrastructure in "several regions," leaving civilians in five Ukrainian regions without power, Ukraine's Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said on Jan. 19.

The regions include Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts bordering Russia to the north, as well as Odesa Oblast in the south and central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Nekrasov.

Ukraine's energy situation remains "difficult" as Russia continues to strike energy facilities during subzero temperatures and restrictions remain in place nationwide, Nekrasov said.

According to JSC Chernihivoblenergo, Russian forces damaged five critical energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast overnight. Tens of thousands of consumers reportedly remain without electricity, the report stated.

Nearly four years into Russia's full-scale invasion, Russia has stepped up strikes on energy infrastructure with missiles and drones in an apparent effort to undermine morale during freezing weather. After two mass attacks on Kyiv earlier this month, Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk warned on Jan. 13 that Russia is "going all in" to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 14 declared a state of emergency in the energy sector, particularly in Kyiv.

The situation in Kyiv and the surrounding region also remains challenging, with freezing temperatures adding strain to the power system, Nekrasov said. He said 60 teams are working to restore power in Kyiv, including 12 deployed from other regions, as the city moves back to scheduled blackout timetables.

New Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 19 that he met with the board of the state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo to discuss next steps to ease the energy situation, including increasing technical capabilities to import electricity into Ukraine.

"Tasks have been set that will reduce the duration of outages where the situation is currently most difficult," Shmyhal said in a Telegram post.