Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck nine communities on the border of Sumy Oblast on March 2, the regional military administration reported.

The attacks caused at least 60 explosions in the area. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military attacked the communities of Yunakivka, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, and Khotin, firing at the border 17 times throughout the day.

For 24 hours, the region was assailed with drones, mines, artillery, and mortar attacks.

The residents of Sumy Oblast's border villages are subject to near-constant attacks from nearby Russian troops.