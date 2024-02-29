Skip to content
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, Russian attack, Russia, Border communities
Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by Rachel Amran March 1, 2024 12:54 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 10 communities along the Sumy Oblast border in 27 separate attacks on Feb. 29, injuring one person, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, and Druzhbiv came under attack. More than 157 explosions were recorded.

A civilian was injured in Vorozhba as a result of the shelling. Regional authorities also reported that several warehouses belonging to a local manufacturing company also caught fire.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drones, and unguided bombs. At least 13 mines were also dropped onto the Bilopillia community, according to the Ukrainian military.

The village of Krasnopillia, located just over 16 kilometers from the Russian border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with almost 40 explosions recorded in the area over the past 24 hours.

Residents of Sumy Oblast's border communities are subject to near-daily attacks from nearby Russian forces.

Author: Rachel Amran
9:45 PM

Zelensky replaces Logistics Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the position of commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces, replacing him with Volodymyr Karpenko, according to his decrees published on Feb. 29.
1:59 PM

Putin threatens NATO, says nuclear weapons use possible.

There will be "tragic consequences" if NATO troops are sent to Ukraine, and the West's support for Kyiv "risks a conflict using nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed during a two-hour State of the Nation address on Feb. 29.
