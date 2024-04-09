Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Sumy Oblast, Russia, Russian attacks
Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova April 10, 2024 2:28 AM
Illustrative purposes: Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Okhtyrka, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda came under attack.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and rocket attacks. The community of Esman saw at least 14 mines dropped according to the Ukrainian military.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month, leading to multiple civilian casualties. On April 8, Russian aerial attacks against the town of Bilopillia and the city of Sumy killed one person and injured six others, one of them critically.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast on April 5.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Author: Olena Goncharova
