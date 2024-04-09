Skip to content
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat April 9, 2024 3:00 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on April 8. The attack killled one person and injured three others. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 170 times in 38 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on April 8.

The communities of Sumy, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Esman,  Znob Novohordske, Seredyna-Buda, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

Earlier in the day, Russian aerial attacks against the town of Bilopillia and the city of Sumy killed one person and injured six others, one of them critically.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, rocket, and cluster munitions attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto two of the communities.

The village of Esman, with a pre-war population of about 1,300 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 32 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just 11 kilometers north and 24 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month, leading to multiple civilian casualties.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast on April 5.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

UPDATED: 1 killed, at least 5 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
A woman was killed and at least five more people were injured in Russian air strikes on Sumy Oblast on April 8, Ukrainian authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova




Author: Dmytro Basmat
News Feed

12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
3:46 PM

Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
