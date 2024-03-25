Russia attacks 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck three communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 24. At least 50 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, tank, drone attacks. Drones also dropped explosives onto the town of Krasnopillia and surrounding areas, while two other communities experienced several airstrikes.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000, experienced the bulk of the attacks with 23 explosions reported. The community is located directly on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian assaults on Sumy Oblast have escalated in recent weeks, with Velyka Pysarivka emerging as a primary target.

Earlier this week, a Russian aerial bomb struck the town, resulting in one civilian death, while another person sustained injuries. Authorities reported extensive damage to numerous residences, a hospital, and a kindergarten. An attack on March 19 also claimed the life of one civilian in the town.

In response to the surge in Russian attacks, local officials have intensified evacuation efforts in Velyka Pysarivka, with nearly 300 residents being relocated this week.