1 killed, 1 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

One person was killed and another injured as a result of Russian aerial bomb attacks on Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, the local military administration said on March 17 in its evening update.

Russian forces attacked the town of Velyka Pysarivka with a barrage of mortar, artillery, rocket launcher, and guided and unguided aerial bomb attacks on Sunday.

No additional information was provided on the status of the injured victim.

As a result of the attacks, 15 homes and a multi-story residential building in the area were damaged - as were a non-residential building, shop, cultural center, library, hospital, and kindergarten.

Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of 4,000 residents, sits directly on the Russia-Ukraine border. Amid an up-tick in Russian attacks, authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts of the town with at least 180 residents being evacuated this week.

Throughout the day, Russian forces fired upon the border communities 341 times in 60 separate attacks across Sumy Oblast.

The communities of Khotin, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidsk, Svesy, Trostyanets, Sumy, Konotop, Vorozhba, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

The town of Bilopillia experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 108 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, a Russian attack on Seredyna-Buda injured five people. Another attack on March 7, killed two people and injured 26, with six civilians hospitalized.

On March 17, border guards and Ukrainian troops in Sumy Oblast stopped three groups of Russian saboteurs from advancing. Sumy Oblast borders the Russian oblasts of Kursk, and Belgorod, which have recently experienced attacks from anti-Kremlin militia.



