Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1

by Rachel Amran March 20, 2024 1:18 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy overnight on March 13, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 30 times in 90 separate attacks throughout the day, killing one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 19.

According to the Administration's statement, an individual was killed as a result of air strikes in the Bilopillia community.  

Russia targeted six other communities in Sumy Oblast on March 19, including Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa, and Znob-Novhorodske.

Residents across the seven communities faced mortar, helicopter, artillery, tank, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. Mines were also dropped by drones onto Znob-Novhorodske.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600, experienced the bulk of the attacks with 53 explosions reported in the area. The community is 43 kilometers away from the Ukraine-Russia border.


In recent weeks, Russian assaults on Sumy Oblast have escalated in their destructive impact.

During the early hours of March 6, a drone strike launched by Russian forces in Sumy wounded four civilians and inflicted extensive damage on private residences, schools, and medical facilities. Another assault on March 7 claimed the lives of two people and left 26 others wounded, with six civilians requiring hospitalization.

Ukraine war latest: Germany announces $540 million aid package for Kyiv; reports of fighting ongoing in Belgorod Oblast
Key developments on March 19: * Germany announces aid package for Ukraine worth $540 million * Anti-Kremlin militia claims fighting ongoing in Belgorod Oblast * Gunvor: Russia has lost 600,000 barrels of daily oil-refining capacity due to drone attacks * Shmyhal: Ukraine hopes to get enough she…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
