Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 30 times in 90 separate attacks throughout the day, killing one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 19.

According to the Administration's statement, an individual was killed as a result of air strikes in the Bilopillia community.

Russia targeted six other communities in Sumy Oblast on March 19, including Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa, and Znob-Novhorodske.

Residents across the seven communities faced mortar, helicopter, artillery, tank, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. Mines were also dropped by drones onto Znob-Novhorodske.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600, experienced the bulk of the attacks with 53 explosions reported in the area. The community is 43 kilometers away from the Ukraine-Russia border.



In recent weeks, Russian assaults on Sumy Oblast have escalated in their destructive impact.

During the early hours of March 6, a drone strike launched by Russian forces in Sumy wounded four civilians and inflicted extensive damage on private residences, schools, and medical facilities. Another assault on March 7 claimed the lives of two people and left 26 others wounded, with six civilians requiring hospitalization.