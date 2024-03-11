Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired at Sumy Oblast 39 times on March 11, striking 11 communities, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Trostyanets, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidsk, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

The attacks caused at least 265 explosions in the region.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and rocket attacks. Improvised explosives were dropped by drones onto one of the communities.

Russian forces also reportedly carried out a cluster munitions strike Seredyna-Buda.

The village of Yunakivka experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 62 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just nine kilometers south and seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, a Russian drone strike in Sumy during the early hours of March 6 injured four people and caused damage to multiple homes, schools, and medical centers. Another attack on March 7, killed two people and injured 26, with six civilians hospitalized.

Late last month, a Russian attack on the community of Khotin killed two police officers and injured eight others.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.