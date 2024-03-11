Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Sumy
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat March 12, 2024 1:54 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast destroy several residential building, killing three while injuring four others on Feb. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces fired at Sumy Oblast 39 times on March 11, striking 11 communities, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Trostyanets, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidsk, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

The attacks caused at least 265 explosions in the region.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and rocket attacks. Improvised explosives were dropped by drones onto one of the communities.

Russian forces also reportedly carried out a cluster munitions strike Seredyna-Buda.

The village of Yunakivka experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 62 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just nine kilometers south and seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, a Russian drone strike in Sumy during the early hours of March 6 injured four people and caused damage to multiple homes, schools, and medical centers. Another attack on March 7, killed two people and injured 26, with six civilians hospitalized.

Late last month, a Russian attack on the community of Khotin killed two police officers and injured eight others.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

5 children killed in single attack: ‘We should never forget what Russia did’
Five Ukrainian children were sleeping peacefully in their beds on March 2 when Russia launched the overnight drone attack against their hometown of Odesa that took their lives. Some came from different families but lived in the same apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city. Instead o…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
12:41 PM

Orban: Trump will stop funding Ukraine if elected.

Echoing previous comments by the former president about his plans to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that former U.S. President Donald Trump would end the supply of weapons from the U.S., a move that he said would mark the end of the war.
