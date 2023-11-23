Governor: Russian cluster munitions attack on Kherson Oblast kills 3, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out a cluster munitions strike on the settlement of Chronobaivka in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 23, killing three people and injuring five, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces reportedly launched the attack around noon. Around 60 buildings, including civilian residences, were damaged as a result, Prokudin said.

Chornobaivka lies on the northwestern outskirts of Kherson, close to the city's airport.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

A 70-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast earlier on Nov. 23, the governor reported.