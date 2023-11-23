Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Governor: Russian cluster munitions attack on Kherson Oblast kills 3, injures 5

by Martin Fornusek November 23, 2023 4:45 PM 1 min read
Russian munitions found in Chornobaivka, Kherson Oblast, following a strike on Nov. 23, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
Russia carried out a cluster munitions strike on the settlement of Chronobaivka in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 23, killing three people and injuring five, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces reportedly launched the attack around noon. Around 60 buildings, including civilian residences, were damaged as a result, Prokudin said.

Chornobaivka lies on the northwestern outskirts of Kherson, close to the city's airport.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

A 70-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast earlier on Nov. 23, the governor reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:44 PM

Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts.

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence. Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems in Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack.
4:33 PM

Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine.

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed during a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 22. "Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure," Rutte said on X.
3:39 PM

Japan to transfer Patriot missiles to US.

Japan changed its laws regarding arms exports, allowing for the transfer of weapons, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 22. The ministry added that it will send the U.S. Patriot missiles, paving the way for the U.S. to replenish its stocks while potentially sending Ukraine some of its own current supply.
7:49 AM

China-Russia 2023 trade surpasses $200 billion.

Chinese-Russian bilateral trade hit $218 billion from January-November 2023, surpassing the $200 billion goal the two countries set in 2019, CNN reported following the China-Russia annual year-end meeting.
5:38 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.