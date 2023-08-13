Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, damaging homes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities near the Sumy Oblast border on Aug. 13, damaging a house and apartment building, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported via Facebook.

Over the course of the day, 21 attacks caused 144 explosions. Russian forces attacked with mines, artillery, and mortar shelling. The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Znob-Novhorodske, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne came under fire.

In Krasnopillia, shelling damaged an apartment building.

In Velyka Pysarivka, the attacks struck a private house and garage.

No further casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. The communities there are vulnerable to daily attacks from Russian forces.